By Gary Scott on April 21, 2021 at 6:51am

Routt stopped South County on the volleyball court last night in two sets 25-18, 25-18.

JHS lost in volleyball to Southeast last night, winning the middle game 25-17, and dropping the other two..25-21, 25-21. Around the area, GNW dropped North Greene in straight sets.

Today, Jacksonville plays softball at Lincoln.

Tonight, on the volleyball court, Routt welcomes Pleasant Hill, West Central heads for Brown County and, Griggsville Perry brings in Payson.