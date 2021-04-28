Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 28, 2021 at 6:52am

Yesterday in baseball, Jacksonville dropped Decatur Eisenhower 21-0, Routt held off Mendon Unity 6-5, and Beardstown upended Southeastern 16-0.

In softball, JHS beat Decatur Eisenhower 20-2. Elsewhere, Beardstown lost to Rushville Industry 5-1.

JHS dropped Decatur Eisenhower in girls’ soccer 10-0.

In track and field, Elizabeth Solterman of JHS won the long jump, triple jump and discus. Emma Wyman won the 16-hundred and 32-hundred runs, Haley Gibbons won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Adrian Ore won the shot put.

On the boys’ side, Bryce Cox won the 110 and 300 hurdles. Jacksonville also posted wins in the 4 by 200, 4 by 400, and 4 by 800 relays. Ron Mitchell won the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Kelly Hume won the triple jump. The meet was a triangular with Springfield and Decatur Eisenhower.