Wednesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 5, 2021 at 6:30am

Jacksonville High School came up short in a pitcher’s duel yesterday, falling to Springfield High 2-1 at Future Champions Sports Complex.

Elsewhere in the area in baseball last night, Liberty slipped by Triopia 10-9, and Pittsfield defeated Rushville-Industry 3-1. Glenwood vs. U-High in the Central State 8 was cancelled yesterday.

In softball, Rushville-Industry no-hit Triopia 4-0; Brown County shut out Camp Point 3-0, and in the Central State 8, SHG over Rochester 6-2 and Glenwood vs. U-High was postponed due to weather.

We will take the night off from local high school sports. However, there is plenty of sports scheduled in the area tonight.

JHS Softball and Baseball head to Glenwood. Pleasant Plains softball and baseball welcome in New Berlin. North Greene softball and baseball head to North Mac. Jacksonville High School wrestling heads to Rochester for a tri-meet with Rochester and Southeast.