Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on November 23, 2022 at 6:50am

Last night, there were three games at the Gene Bergschneider Thanksgiving Classic. Triopia took down Lutheran 75-37. Lincolnwood fell to North Mac 45-38, and Routt dropped South County 61-32.

Action last night at Beardstown saw the Galesburg JV lose to Rushville Industry 56-38, followed by Brown County beating Hart Em 61-29, and West Central beat Mendon Unity 61-30.

At Pittsfield, Payson beat Liberty 65-54 followed by Porta/AC stopping Western 62-20. Auburn rolled Tri City 72-40. At Roxana, North Greene was thumped Alton Marquette 64-14.

Pleasant Hill fell to Louisiana tonight 71-28. Springfield beat Taylorville 66-35. Pleasant Plains knocked off Monticello 43-27.

At Waverly tonight on the girls side, the 7th place game saw North Greene fall to Lutheran 59-29, followed by North Mac win over Triopia for 5th place 59-41. South Fork stomped North Greene 49-19. Porta/AC defeated West Central 53-34. Pittsfield beat Pleasant Hill 46-35. Greenfield-Northwestern lost to Carlinville 41-25. Rushville Industry lost to West Prairie 45-31.

In women’s college basketball, Illinois College rolled Central College 97-68. Tonight at New Berlin, we will broadcast the opener, Lutheran and Routt at 5, with the

pregame show at 4:45. We will also carry the 2nd game, South County and Triopia. But, we will skip the finale…New Berlin and Meridian.

Springfield plays Mount Vernon at 5:30 tonight at Taylorville. Southeast begins play tonight against Peoria.

The line up at Beardstown is Rushville and Mendon Unity at 5, followed by West Central and Galesburg JV, and Beardstown and Southeastern.

Tonight at Pittsfield, Liberty plays Western at 6, followed by Pittsfield and Payson.

Tonight on the girls’ side, the Waverly Tournament will feature the 3rd place game at 5 between South County and South Fork, followed by the title game at 6:30 between Auburn and Carrollton. Both will be played in the Waverly Grade School gym.

Routt plays Mendon Unity at 6 tonight at Brown County.

The Illinois College men host the Illinois Institute of Technology this afternoon at 3.