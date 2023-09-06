Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 6, 2023 at 6:38am

Jacksonville fell in a match with Springfield High 25-14, 25-22. Mike Perry has more.

Elsewhere, Routt stopped Lutheran High in Springfield in three sets..losing the first 25-23, but winning the next two 25-16 and 25-18, New Berlin stopped North Mac in two sets, North Greene lost to West Central, GNW was thumped by Calhoun, Brown County fell in three sets to Triopia, Western lost to Hamilton in three sets, and Carrollton swept Carlinville.

The JHS boys’ golf team finshed second behind Glenwood and ahead of QND at the Links, and the Crimson soccer team stopped Lincoln 4-1. New Berlin boys won a cross country meet at Rushville. The North Mac golf team finished second at Indian Springs.

North Mac blanked Vandalia 4-0 in soccer.

The IC men’s golf team finished 5th at Aurora, and the women’s volleyball team lost 3 games to 2 to Greenville College.

Tonight in volleyball, Pleasant Plains is at SHG, Western is at Illini West, and Quincy Notre Dame heads to Rushville Industry.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains travels to Virden to play North Mac.

The JHS girls’ golf team plays Taylorville and Rochester at the Lakeshore course in Decatur.

The IC men’s and women’s golf team plays host at the Links. The men’s soccer team is at Fontbonne, and the women’s soccer team hosts Principia.