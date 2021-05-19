Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 19, 2021 at 6:41am

Jacksonville wasn’t able to sneak in another baseball game among the raindrops yesterday, the opponent, Southeast. JHS was leading in the 2nd 2-0.

Elsewhere, Routt stopped Southwestern 8-5, and Triopia downed Calhoun 7-3.

In softball, Pleasant Hill held off Mendon Unity 15-14.

Today, we hope the weather clears enough to allow WIVC baseball at Triopia, when West Central comes calling. The pre-game show starts about 4:10.

Jacksonville plays baseball at U High. Elsewhere, Calhoun hosts Mendon Unity, and Greenfield-Northwestern is at Brussels.

In softball, JHS hosts U High, Beardstown plays at Griggsville Perry, West Central heads for Triopia, Brown County hosts Liberty, and Calhoun hosts Alton Marquette.

The JHS wrestling team is at Decatur MacArthur.