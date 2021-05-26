Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 26, 2021 at 6:49am

Jacksonville thumped Lanphier 15-0.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC dropped Athens 6-3, New Berlin fell to Auburn 11-1, Pleasant Plains lost to Maroa Forsyth 5-0, Triopia was beaten by Beardstown 10-6, Southeastern rolled Brown County 8-5, Greenfield-Northwestern rolled Western, and Calhoun edged Carrollton 17-6.

In softball, JHS hammered Lanphier 25-9, Athens downed Porta/AC 8-0, New Berlin beat Auburn 7-3, and GNW got past Western 10-4.

The JHS wrestling team went 2-1 at Porta. The JHS track and field girls’ team finished first at Lanphier. The West Central girls and the Routt boys won the WIVC track and field meet at Carrollton yesterday.

Tonight, Jacksonville heads for Gillespie in baseball. We will broadcast from Alumni Field as Routt will host Brown County. The pregame on WEAI begins about 4:10.

Elsewhere, Calhoun goes to Southwestern.

In softball, Pittsfield travels to Carrollton, Brown County is at North Greene, GNW heads for Griggsville Perry, and New Berlin is on the road at Williamsville.

And, the JHS boys’ tennis team is home to play Hillsboro at the Illinois College tennis courts.

