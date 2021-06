By Gary Scott on June 2, 2021 at 6:50am

Jacksonville tripped Macomb in baseball yesterday 10-0.

Elsewhere, Routt fell to Porta/AC 2-1, Triopia dropped West Central 12-2 to finish 10-5 for the regular season. Calhoun fought off Pleasant Hill 13-7, Beardstown thumped Brown County 12-0, and Greenfield Northwestern defeated Bunker Hill 12-1.

The JHS girls’ soccer team ended with 3-0 loss to Mount Zion in regional action. Today in baseball, New Berlin welcomes Southwestern.