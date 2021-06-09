Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on June 9, 2021 at 6:43am

Jacksonville saw its season end last night with a loss to Springfield 15-5.

In softball today, Brown County eliminated Havana 13-6, Pleasant Hill fell to Valmeyer 5-0, and Calhoun lost to Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1-0.

Greenfield Northwestern hosts Okawville in the first round of sectional baseball. The game begins at 6. The pregame on WEAI will be at 5:45.

Elsewhere, Carrollton plays at Father McGivney in Highland, Havana is at Liberty, and Camp Point travels to Monmouth.

In 2A, SHG hosts Pana, and North Mac welcomes Quincy Notre Dame to Virden.

The JHS wrestling team finishes the season at SHG today.