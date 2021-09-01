Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 1, 2021 at 9:30am

Jacksonville fell to a good Normal U volleyball last night at the west gym 25-14, 25-20.

Elsewhere, South County downed North Greene, and Triopia defeated Griggsville Perry at Meredosia, Porta/AC dropped New Berlin in two sets, Greenfield-Northwestern beat Lincolnwood, Pleasant Plains rolled Auburn, and Pittsfield fell to Calhoun.

JHS swept cross country meet for both boys and girls with Lutheran, Liberty and Southeast.

Addie Dobson of Routt fired a 33 at the Links to win medalist honors in a meet against Carrollton. Isaac Anderson was a medalist on the boys’ side.

Tonight, we have volleyball in Jacksonville. Routt at 2 and 5, will play WIVC rival Calhoun at the Routt Dome. We will broadcast the match live, starting about 7:10.

Elsewhere, Brown County plays Western at Southeastern.

The JHS golf team hosts Jersey High and Glenwood, and the girls’ tennis team plays SHG at Washington Park.