Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 8, 2021 at 6:43am

Jacksonville lost in volleyball on the road last night at Chatham 25-17, 25-21, and Lutheran downed Routt in straight sets 25-14, 25-13 on the road.

West Central held down North Greene at home 25-22, 23-25, 26-24.

Around the area, North Mac downed New Berlin in three, Triopia fell to Brown County, Pleasant Plains stopped Illini Central, Porta/AC beat Beardstown, and Greenfield-Northwestern defeated Calhoun.

In soccer, Jacksonville lost to Glenwood 2-0, and Beardstown dumped Pleasant Plains 6-1.

QND downed JHS, but Brady Kaufmann won medalist honors.

Today, JHS plays soccer in Macomb.

Tonight in volleyball, West Central heads for Brown County, Griggsville Perry hosts Brussels, Rushville Industry welcomes Quincy Notre Dame.