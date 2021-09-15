Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 15, 2021 at 6:43am

Jacksonville downed Lanphier in volleyball last night 25-18, and 25-14.

Greenfield-Northwestern downed Routt 26-14, 15-25, 25-16.

Elsewhere, South County beat Mount Olive, Triopia fell to Calhoun in two sets, Porta/AC was tripped in three games by Williamsville, and Pittsfield was beaten by Brown County.

Tonight, Routt goes to Griggsville Perry, Beardstown is at Mendon Unity, North Greene stops by Brussels, and New Berlin heads for Edinburg.

Jacksonville has soccer at Pleasant Plains. The girls’ tennis team plays at Washington, and the golf team travels to Jerseyville.