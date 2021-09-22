Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 22, 2021 at 6:53am

Jacksonville High School downed Southeast last night 25-14, 25-14.

Routt held off Triopia in two sets 30-28, 25-13.

Elsewhere, South County stopped Greenview in two, North Greene defeated Bunker Hill, Brown County fell to Mendon Unity in three sets, Liberty thumped Pleasant Hill, Beardstown lost to Augusta Southeastern, New Berlin felled Illini Central, Pittsfield dropped Western, GNW rolled Brussels, West Central handled Carrollton, North Mac lost to Williamsville, and Pleasant Plains held off Riverton. Tonight, Routt hosts Payson.

In golf yesterday, Jacksonville handled Rochester in a dual meet as Brady Kaufmann won medalist with a 34. Routt lost in a four team meet to Rushville Industry. Conrad Charpentier of Routt took medalist honors.

JHS shut out Southeast in soccer 7-0.

Tonight, JHS host Quincy on soccer. The JHS golf team plays at Piper Glen, and the JHS girls’ tennis team stays home to play Glenwood.

IC plays men’s soccer at home against Millikin. The golf team meets Blackburn at the Links.