Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 13, 2021 at 6:46am

JHS dropped Decatur Eisenhower in volleyball 25-16, 25-7.

Routt dumped South County in volleyball 25-15, 25-23.

Elsewhere, New Berlin stopped Riverton in two sets, Pleasant Plains dropped Mt Pulaski in two sets, North Greene lost to Beardstown in White Hall in three sets, West Central held off Pleasant Hill, Greenfield Northwestern downed Carrollton, Pittsfield downed Quincy Christian, Rushville Industry lost to Illini West in two sets, and Porta/AC beat Illini Central in two.

The JHS soccer team celebrates senior night with a win over Decatur Eisenhower 9-0.

Beardstown beat North Mac 4-0 to advance in the 1A soccer regionals

Tonight, Brown County welcomes West Hancock on the volleyball court.