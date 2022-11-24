Wednesday Sports

Boys Basketball – Gene Bergschneider Tournament – New Berlin
Routt 71 Springfield-Lutheran 28
South County 52 Triopia 47
New Berlin 42 Macon-Meridian 31
Boys Basketball – Beardstown Tournament
Rushville-Industry 58 Mendon-Unity 52
West Central 64 Galesburg JV 35
Augusta-Southeastern 65 Beardstown 41
Boys Basketball – Pittsfield Tournament
Western 47 Liberty 44 OT
Pittsfield 51 Payson-Seymour 40
Boys Basketball – Other Area Scores
Springfield 30 Mt. Vernon 51 at the Taylorville Tournament
Southeast 46 Peoria 53 at the Decatur Tournament
Decatur-MacArthur 59 Edwardsville 42
Normal West 63 Normal U-High 54
Auburn 54 Delavan 44
Girls Basketball – Waverly Tournament
3rd Place Game – South County 44 South Fork 34
Championship – Auburn 42 Carrollton 49
Girls Basketball – Lady Hornet Classic – Mt. Sterling
West Hancock lost to Brown County. No final score reported. Senior Katey Flynn surpassed 1,000 career points early in the 3rd Quarter
Mendon-Unity 64 Routt 32
Men’s College Basketball
Illinois College 62 IL Institute of Technology 50. IC improves to 5-1 on the season.