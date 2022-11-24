Wednesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on November 24, 2022 at 7:28am

Boys Basketball – Gene Bergschneider Tournament – New Berlin

Routt 71 Springfield-Lutheran 28

South County 52 Triopia 47

New Berlin 42 Macon-Meridian 31

Boys Basketball – Beardstown Tournament

Rushville-Industry 58 Mendon-Unity 52

West Central 64 Galesburg JV 35

Augusta-Southeastern 65 Beardstown 41

Boys Basketball – Pittsfield Tournament

Western 47 Liberty 44 OT

Pittsfield 51 Payson-Seymour 40

Boys Basketball – Other Area Scores

Springfield 30 Mt. Vernon 51 at the Taylorville Tournament

Southeast 46 Peoria 53 at the Decatur Tournament

Decatur-MacArthur 59 Edwardsville 42

Normal West 63 Normal U-High 54

Auburn 54 Delavan 44

Girls Basketball – Waverly Tournament

3rd Place Game – South County 44 South Fork 34

Championship – Auburn 42 Carrollton 49

Girls Basketball – Lady Hornet Classic – Mt. Sterling

West Hancock lost to Brown County. No final score reported. Senior Katey Flynn surpassed 1,000 career points early in the 3rd Quarter

Mendon-Unity 64 Routt 32

Men’s College Basketball

Illinois College 62 IL Institute of Technology 50. IC improves to 5-1 on the season.