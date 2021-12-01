Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 1, 2021 at 6:43am

JHS lost to SHG in Springfield last night 60-32.

Elsewhere, Triopia dropped Rushville Industry 71-31, Beardstown defeated North Fulton 65-27, North Mac stopped Illini Central 45-32, Auburn downed Carlinville 75-33, West Central downed Western 81-36, Brown County tripped Griggsville Perry 58-30, and Pittsfield rolled Mendon Unity 58-34.

Elsewhere, Rochester lost to Lanphier 62-35, Springfield lost to Decatur Eisenhower 66-50, and Glenwood fell to MacArthur 77-52.

Last night, Jacksonville lost to SHG 50-20 in girls’ action.

The JHS wrestling team defeated Pittsfield and Jersey High Schools last night.

Tonight in boys’ action, Beardstown goes to Williamsville, and Rushville Industry heads for Southeastern

The Illinois College men and women travelled to Mount Vernon, Iowa to play Cornell. The IC men lost 82-75, and the women won 72-51.

JHS wrestles at Glenwood tonight.