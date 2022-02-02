Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 2, 2022 at 6:47am

Jacksonville lost at home in boys’ basketball last night 54-45.

Routt dropped West Central at Bluffs in a key WIVC game 54-45.

Elsewhere, South County beat North Mac 84-53, Auburn beat Litchfield 58-44, Triopia blasted Calhoun 68-42, New Berlin stopped Williamsville 55-47 in overtime, Porta/AC stopped Athens 61-45, Brown County was tripped by Southeastern 56-38, and Pittsfield held off Payson 53-43.

In the Central State Eight, SHG stopped Decatur Eisenhower 63-50, Decatur MacArthur dropped Springfield 57-24, and Glenwood was downed by Southeast 71-68.

The JHS girls’ team lost to Lanphier last night 68-36.

Illinois College women lost to Monmouth 82-74.