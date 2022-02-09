Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 9, 2022 at 6:52am

Jacksonville stopped Springfield at home last night in a CS8 game 48-40.

Routt tripped up Alton Marquette 54-41.

Elsewhere, Triopia stomped North Greene 59-24, South County struggled against Griggsville Perry 38-18, Porta/AC beat Riverton 44-43, West Central downed Payson 66-60 in overtime, Calhoun beat Pleasant Hill 56-46, Carrollton fell to Jerseyville 58-45, North Mac rolled Lincolnwood 40-36, Beardstown lost to Pittsfield 49-34, New Berlin stopped Mount Pulaski 55-41, Auburn fell to Pleasant Plains 62-58 in overtime, and Brown County downed Western 64-38.

In Central State Eight action, Glenwood beat Decatur Eisenhower 78-61, Decatur MacArthur lost to SHG 75-59, and Lanphier beat Normal U High 48-41.

On the girls’ side, Jacksonville lost to Springfield High 59-26.

In boys’ action tonight, Routt plays at Pleasant Hill, Pleasant Plains welcomes Maroa Forsyth, Greenfield-Northwesten heads to Calhoun, North Greene welcomes Mendon Unity, Pittsfield hosts Jersey Community High, and Rochester comes to Springfield play Southeast.

Tonight, the Routt girls go to Pleasant Hill. The Illinois College basketball teams play at Grinnell College.