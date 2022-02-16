Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 16, 2022 at 6:42am

Jacksonville was on the road at Jerseyville last night, and won 39-33.

Elsewhere, South County dropped Springfield Lutheran 66-39, Triopia held off Griggsville Perry 54-30, New Berlin lost to Pleasant Plains 43-33, Beardstown fell to Lewistown 69-47, Brown County picked up win number 20 on the season with a win over Pleasant Hill 79-29, Pittsfield beat Calhoun 55-22, Illini West rolled Rushville Industry 62-48, and Greenfield Northwestern held off Lincolnwood 39-35.

In games involving Central State Eight schools, Lanphier defeated Decatur Eisenhower 70-33, Lincoln lost to Decatur MacArthur 51-39, and Southeast downed Normal U 78-58.

Jacksonville opened its post season run on the road last night at Springfield, losing 42-17. Other girls’ post season saw Carrollton beat Triopia 60-32, and Calhoun dropped West Central 36-20 at Bluffs. South County ended its season with a 45-39 loss to Carlinville.

Illinois College men downed Knox College 72-68 and the women lost 80-76.

Tonight, we head to Palmyra, where Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Routt. The pregame show starts at 6:15 on WEAI. The game was moved up to accommodate the 7:30 IESA 8th grade title game involving Our Saviours at Auburn.

Decatur MacArthur plays at Mount Zion, Pittsfield plays at Liberty, and Payson heads for Pleasant Hill.