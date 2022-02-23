Wednesday Sports

A couple of local girls basketball teams moved on to the Sectional Finals last night.

In 1A, Routt held on to beat Carlyle 55-37. They will face Okawville this weekend. Okawville dropped Calhoun last night 61-35. Routt and Okawville will possibly meet on Thursday night in Bunker Hill for the sectional title at 7.

Mendon Unity dismantled Elmwood 49-29, and Brown County fell to top-seed Brimfield 63-49.

In 3A, Lincoln dropped Decatur-MacArthur 72-57. They move on to play Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday in Lincoln for the title. Mahomet-Seymour defeated Rochester last night 34-33.

The Illinois College Blue Boys punched their ticket to post-season play in the Midwest Conference Tournament, beating Knox College on the road in Galesburg last night 72-60. The Blue Boys will have the #4 seed in the conference tournament which begins on Friday.

Tonight, the boys take over the airwaves in post-season action on WLDS and WEAI.

In 1A, we head to Pawnee to carry both semi-final games tonight. The first game will be Triopia taking on Calvary. Pre-game show starts at 5:45. That game will be followed by Routt locking up with New Berlin around 7:30.

Other games in 1A we will be watching: At Bushnell, Brown County takes on Illini Bluffs and Camp Point locks up with Lewistown. At Griggsville, top seed Liberty locks up with host school Griggsville-Perry and West Central takes on Payson. At Hardin, it’s an old WIVC rivalry, as Greenfield-Northwestern takes on Carrollton.

In 2A, at Petersburg, host PORTA meets Menard County neighbor Athens, followed by Macomb taking on Auburn. At Beardstown, Pleasant Plains meets West Hancock.

Our third game on the air tonight is Jacksonville High School venturing into the post-season at Chatham. The Crimsons meet Taylorville. Pre-game begins on WLDS at 7:15.