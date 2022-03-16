Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 16, 2022 at 6:34am

JHS stopped Decatur in soccer yesterday 6-0.

In baseball, Triopia lost to Camp Point 4-3, Greenfield Northwestern downed Roxana 9-8, and Carrollton held off West Central 7-4.

In softball, Carrollton downed West Central 14-4.

And, the Illinois College baseball team split a doubleheader with Blackburn College yesterday afternoon losing game one 2-1 and winning the second 13-0.

Today, Jacksonville plays Macomb at the Future Champions Field, GNW meets Pittsfield at Palmyra, Brown County goes to Camp Point, and North Greene heads for East Alton Wood River.

In softball, South County-New Berlin plays at Litchfield, and Triopia heads for Havana.