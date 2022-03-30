Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on March 30, 2022 at 6:44am

Routt fell to Brown County in the first high school game on our broadcast schedule this week 12-2.

In other baseball, JHS ripped Rochester 13-1, Triopia tossed Griggsville Perry 16-1, Pittsfield stopped Rushville Industry 15-0, Beardstown stopped Havana in 8 innings 8-5, Auburn lost to Staunton 13-5, and SHG crushed Decatur Eisenhower 42-0..

In softball, JHS lost to Rochester 22-6, Routt fell to Brown County 15-1, North Greene rolled Bunker Hill 13-3, New Berlin South County lost to Edinburg 20-0, and Carrollton downed Southwestern 14-3.

In soccer, Jacksonville was stopped by Springfield 5-0.