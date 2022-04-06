Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 6, 2022 at 6:33am

Yesterday in baseball, Routt defeated North Greene 9-1, Rushville Industry downed Bushnell Prairie City 6-2, South County-New Berlin downed Illini Central 13-3, Porta/AC lost to Maroa Forsyth 10-0, and Triopia beat Liberty 11-1.

In softball, JHS fell to Springfield 24-2, Beardstown thumped GNW 21-3, Triopia dropped Liberty 5-1, Quincy Notre Dame dropped Rushville 8-1, Macomb bombed Pittsfield 12-1, and Maroa Forsyth stunned New Berlin-South County 11-1.

In soccer, JHS lost to Glenwood 9-0.

This afternoon, Jacksonville hosts Springfield, and WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show at 4:15. JHS will play two against Springfield at Future champions Field. We will broadcast the first game.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC welcomes Mount Pulaski, West Central stays home for South Fulton, Pittsfield brings in Beardstown, Rushville Industry goes to Brown County, and Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes Pleasant Hill.

In softball, Jacksonville plays at Springfield, West Central welcomes South Fulton, South County-New Berlin travels to Pawnee, Griggsville Perry heads for Payson, Brown County will play at Quincy Notre Dame, and Western welcomes Camp Point.

In college action, the Illinois College softball team hosts Knox in a doubleheader, and the tennis teams head for Greenville.