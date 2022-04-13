Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 13, 2022 at 6:40am

Yesterday, JHS lost to Glenwood 12-7.

Elsewhere, Routt was stopped by Liberty, Triopia lost to Greenfield-Northwestern at Sauget 2-1, West Central outslugged Rushville Industry 14-13, North Mac held off Williamsville 3-2, Porta/AC fell to Athens 7-5, Pittsfield defeated Southeastern 12-0, Pleasant Plains lost to unbeaten Maroa Forsyth 7-0, New Berlin downed Auburn, Griggsville Perry lost to Brown County 14-4, and Beardstown held off Illini West 14-4.

In softball, JHS fell to Glenwood 19-1 and 15-0, Rushville Industry stopped Mendon 7-3, Triopia defeated Greenfield 11-5, Porta/AC was edged by Athens 9-8, West Central headed off Beardstown 9-6, New Berlin-South County was stopped by Auburn 6-1, and Brown County beat Pleasant Hill 3-2.

JHS lost to SHG in soccer 4-0.

Today in baseball, Jacksonville goes to Glenwood for a single game, New Berlin South County hosts Lutheran, Beardstown heads north to Rushville, Brown County plays at Astoria, and Pittsfield travels to Quincy Notre Dame.

In softball, JHS hosts Glenwood, Pittsfield is at Western, New Berlin-South County plays at Tri City. Carrollton is at North Mac, Beardstown entertains Pleasant Plains, and Rushville Industry hosts Knoxville.

JHS plays at North Mac, the boys’ track team is at Lanphier, and the girls’ track team runs in Springfield against SHG and Springfield.