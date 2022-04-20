Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 20, 2022 at 6:33am

Yesterday in baseball, Jacksonville fell to Sacred Heart Griffin 8-6, Brown County thumped Triopia 14-4, New Berlin shut down Porta/AC 12-0, Athens was beaten by Pleasant Plains 3-0, Pittsfield thumped Pleasant Hill 13-0 and North Greene stunned Carrollton 10-9.

On the softball side, JHS was blasted by SHG 20-0, West Central tripped Southeastern 8-4, Athens shut out Pleasant Plains 4-0, New Berlin-South County was rocked by Porta/AC 17-8, Athens beat Pleasant Plains 4-0, Pittsfield crushed Pleasant Hill 10-0 and North Greene dropped a game to Liberty 14-3.

Yesterday in baseball at the college level, Illinois College swept Knox in a twinbill 11-3 and 13-4, and the softball team defeated Monmouth 4-3.

Jacksonville plays baseball at home this afternoon against SHG. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show at 4:15.

In other baseball, Calhoun goes to Brown County, GNW hosts Gillespie, Porta/AC heads to Springfield to play Calvary, West Central travels to Beardstown, Pittsfield heads for Griggsville and Rushville Industry welcomes Liberty.

In softball, JHS plays at SHG, Pleasant Plains welcomes Eureka, Calhoun stays home to play Edwardsville, Pittsfield heads for Beardstown, Rushville Industry will be at Camp Point, and GNW plays at Gillespie.

The JHS girls’ track team is at Rochester.