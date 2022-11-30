Wednesday Sports

Last night on WLDS, Jacksonville fell in the season opener for SHG 64-29.
Triopia stuffed Rushville Industry 48-36.
Elsewhere, South County blasted South Fork 54-26, North Greene fought off Pleasant Hill 46-23, North Mac stopped Pawnee 56-28, West Central fought off Western 62-25, Greenfield Northwestern ripped Bunker Hill 55-25, Carrollton was edged by Southwestern 52-48, Pleasant Plains rolled Calvary 79-42, Auburn stayed unbeaten with a 62-32 over Carlinville, Havana lost to Athens 60-46, and Pittsfield knocked off Mendon Unity 43-32.
In Central State Eight action, Lanphier downed Rochester 66-47, Decatur MacArthur ripped Glenwood 58-40, and Decatur Eisenhower was beaten by Springfield High 64-42.
Jacksonville girls lost to SHG last night 58-20. The Carrollton girls beat Pittsfield 45-40.
Tonight, Beardstown hosts Williamsville. In girls action, Pleasant Hill goes to Payson.
The Illinois College men defeated Cornell College 70-53, and the IC women fell to Cornell 68-56.
The JHS wrestling team is at Porta tonight.