Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on November 30, 2022 at 6:54am

Last night on WLDS, Jacksonville fell in the season opener for SHG 64-29.

Triopia stuffed Rushville Industry 48-36.

Elsewhere, South County blasted South Fork 54-26, North Greene fought off Pleasant Hill 46-23, North Mac stopped Pawnee 56-28, West Central fought off Western 62-25, Greenfield Northwestern ripped Bunker Hill 55-25, Carrollton was edged by Southwestern 52-48, Pleasant Plains rolled Calvary 79-42, Auburn stayed unbeaten with a 62-32 over Carlinville, Havana lost to Athens 60-46, and Pittsfield knocked off Mendon Unity 43-32.

In Central State Eight action, Lanphier downed Rochester 66-47, Decatur MacArthur ripped Glenwood 58-40, and Decatur Eisenhower was beaten by Springfield High 64-42.

Jacksonville girls lost to SHG last night 58-20. The Carrollton girls beat Pittsfield 45-40.

Tonight, Beardstown hosts Williamsville. In girls action, Pleasant Hill goes to Payson.

The Illinois College men defeated Cornell College 70-53, and the IC women fell to Cornell 68-56.

The JHS wrestling team is at Porta tonight.