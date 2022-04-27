Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 27, 2022 at 6:29am

Jacksonville rolled over Decatur MacArthur yesterday afternoon at home 23-0. The JHS softball team fell to McArthur 13-2.

In baseball, West Central lost to Brown County 8-7, Pittsfield crushed Liberty 22-4, Triopia lost to Beardstown 8-7, and New Berlin dumped Pleasant Plains 10-2.

In softball, Brown County beat West Central 17-2, Carrollton thumped Griggsville Perry 10-0, Pittsfield stopped Liberty 17-5, Pleasant Hill thumped Southeastern 14-0, and Pleasant Plains downed New Berlin South County 12-1.

The Illinois College men’s golf team finished third in the SLIAC tournament.

The JHS boys track and field team is at Springfield at the Hickman Invite at Southeast.

Today, Jacksonville plays baseball at Decatur MacArthur, and the softball team hosts MacArthur.

In softball, Routt goes to New Berlin, Triopia heads for Carrollton, North Greene goes to Staunton, Lewistown comes calling to Rushville, and Pittsfield hosts Griggsville Perry.

In baseball, Beardstown is at Cuba to play North Fulton, Greenfield Northwestern hosts Pawnee at Palmyra, Calhoun heads for St Louis Home School, Rushville Industry plays at home against Camp Point, Porta/AC travels to Havana, Pleasant Plains welcomes in Mount Zion, New Berlin stays home for Pittsfield, and Brown County welcomes in Southeastern.

The JHS track and field team has a co-ed meet at home with West Central, ISD, Meredosia and Westfair Christian Academy. The JHS boys’ tennis team welcomes Glenwood on the IC tennis courts.

The Illinois College baseball team plays at Knox College today.