Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 4, 2022 at 6:45am

JHS stopped Southeast 6-1 yesterday. Williamsville held off New Berlin 3-0, Porta/AC lost to Auburn 4-1, Triopia defeated Havana 12-2, and GNW lost to Brown County 7-3.

In softball, JHS thumped Southeast 15-1, Beardstown beat Triopia 7-4, and Williamsville defeated New Berlin-South County 9-3.

The JHS soccer teams lost to Normal U High 7-0. Beardstown defeated Monmouth Roseville 2-1.

The Illinois College softball team fell to Monmouth 7-6 in an extra inning game finished yesterday.

Today in baseball, we will bring you action from Future Champions Field, where Southeast plays JHS. Our broadcast begins at 4:15 PM on WEAI.

Meanwhile, Routt hosts Pittsfield at Alumni Field, Beardstown goes to Lincoln, Griggsville Perry welcomes Liberty, Porta/AC will be at Auburn, Carrollton welcomes in Father McGivney, Calhoun stays home to play Staunton, Rushville Industry heads for Macomb, and Triopia heads for South Fulton.

In softball, JHS plays at Southeast, Routt goes to Pittsfield, Porta/AC stays home for Pawnee, West Central welcomes Liberty, Triopia heads for South Fulton, New Berlin welcomes in Beardstown, and Western hosts Mendon Unity.

The JHS soccer team stays home to play Quincy Notre Dame. The JHS boys’ tennis team meets Quincy at the IC courts. And the JHS girls’ track team competes at the CS8 meet in Springfield.