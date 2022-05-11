Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 11, 2022 at 6:47am

Routt claimed the first ever Western Illinois Valley Conference tournament crown.

Routt stopped Brown County in the title game 11-5. Earlier, Routt downed GNW 2-1, and Brown County beat Triopia 13-8.

Brown County claimed the title on the softball side, stopping Carrollton in the finals 13-7.

Yesterday, in baseball, Jacksonville fell to Normal U High 6-3, and Liberty lost to Pittsfield 12-2.

In softball, South County/New Berlin was downed by Nokomis 4-2. The JHS boys’ tennis team beat Maroa Forsyth. And, Beardstown held off Riverton/Tri City 1-0 at the QND soccer regional.

Today on the schedule, Calhoun hosts Bunker Hill, Pleasant Plains heads for Springfield to play Lincoln

and Springfield, and Brown County travels to Illini West.

In softball, West Central is at North Mac, New Berlin-South County plays at Southwestern, Beardstown plays at South Fulton, Pleasant Hill will be at Liberty, and GNW will play at Staunton.