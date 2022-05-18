Wednesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 18, 2022 at 5:26am

Softball regionals began yesterday.

Brown County eliminated West Central 15-0. Havana ended Routt’s season with a 17-2 victory in Havana. Carrollton shut out Lebanon at Bunker Hill 4-0. Calhoun defeated North Greene 16-1 at home. Stanford-Olympia beat New Berlin-South County 16-2 at Williamsville. Quincy Notre Dame slipped by Beardstown 2-1 at PORTA. Buffalo Tri-City ended North Mac’s season with a 16-1 win at SHG. SHG defeated Auburn 5-1 at home.

In baseball yesterday, Jacksonville took a game on the road at Taylorville 18-6. Triopia also won a tune-up against North Mac 5-2.

JHS Girls’ Soccer ended their season yesterday with a 2-0 loss to Mt. Zion.

Today, regionals begin for boys’ baseball.

We will be in Triopia for a broadcast for the first round of action. Routt will take on Griggsville-Perry. The pre-game starts around 4:15.

Elsewhere, Pawnee heads to Calhoun. Greenfield-Northwestern meets Bunker Hill in Raymond. Home team Lincolnwood takes on North Greene. Brown County stays home to take on Liberty. Beardstown and Pleasant Plains meet in Quincy. Pittsfield and Williamsville lock up at Maroa-Forsyth.

In other action, Jacksonville hosts Lanphier for Senior Night.

In softball regionals today, Triopia visits Lewistown, Pleasant Hill meets Mendon-Unity at Camp Point, Payson locks up with Barry-Western in Mt. Sterling, Lincolnwood draws Greenfield-Northwestern in Hardin, and Athens and Pleasant Plains meet in Petersburg.

In other softball action, Jacksonville hosts Lanphier.

Boys 1A Track & Field Sectionals are today. We have area teams at meets in Maroa-Forsyth, Rushville-Industry, and Virden today running to get to state competition.