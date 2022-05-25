Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 25, 2022 at 6:27am

Jacksonville was eliminated in softball post season yesterday at home to Springfield 21-3.

At Marissa, Calhoun downed Okawville 10-3, and Carrollton fell to Marissa 3-1. The winners meet Saturday.

Jacksonville begins the post season trail in baseball at Chatham tonight, playing Rochester. The game will be played at 6:30, and will be aired on WEAI.

We will begin our coverage at Routt’s Alumni Field at 4:15, prior to the Triopia-Monmouth game. We will not carry the second game tonight, Brown County and Lewistown.

Carrollton plays Marissa in the 4:30 game today at Greenville, while GNW will play Centralia Christ Our Rock tomorrow afternoon at 4:30.

In the Routt softball sectional, Brown County plays Havana at 4:30.