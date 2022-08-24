Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on August 24, 2022 at 7:01am

Last night, Jacksonville opened at home against Glenwood.

The Crimsons won in an exciting three set match, losing game one 25-17, and winning the next two 26-24, 25-21.

Elsewhere, Routt fell to Brown County 25-22, 25-12, Triopia beat Pleasant Hill in two sets, South County was stopped by Lutheran, Porta/AC downed Lewistown, Pittsfield was downed by Southeastern, Griggsville Perry was beaten by Mendon Unity, Liberty held off Rushville, Beardstown lost to North Mac, and Pleasant Plains stopped Decatur St Teresa.

The JHS boys soccer team lost to Glenwood 4-0.

Tonight in volleyball, North Greene goes to Greenview. The JHS and Routt swim teams compete at the Country Club. The JHS girls’ tennis team is at Lincoln.