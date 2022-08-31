Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on August 31, 2022 at 6:53am

In volleyball later today, Greenfield-Northwestern plays at Gillespie, Rushville Industry plays Biggsville West Central, and Brown County meets Barry-Western.

The JHS girls’ tennis team hosts SHG at the Illinois College tennis courts. The JHS golf team welcomes Glenwood and Jersey High School at the Links.

Last night, Jacksonville beat Lanphier 25-15, 25-18, and Routt fell to Porta/AC 25-21, 25-11

Elsewhere, Triopia took two from Griggsville Perry at Meredosia, Greenfield-Northwestern fell to Lincolnwood, Carrollton lost in two sets to Jersey, South County swept North Greene at Meredosia, and Beardstown lost in two to Payson.

The JHS cross country teams finished 5th and South County was second at Jacksonville Community Park yesterday.

Beardstown blasted Taylorville in boys soccer 11-1.