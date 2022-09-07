Wednesday Sports

North Greene was swept by West Central 25-13, 25-22.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville defeated Southeast 25-20, 25-15, Routt was swept by Lutheran, Triopia was swept by Brown County, Calhoun dropped Greenfield in two sets, North Mac stopped New Berlin, Carrollton beat Carlinville in 3 sets, Havana swept Rushville Industry, Western lost to Hamilton, Pittsfield topped Griggsville-Perry in straight sets, and Beardstown beat Pleasant Hill.

The JHS boys’ golf team finished second behind Glenwood, and in front of QND, and Southeast. JHS rolled Southeast in soccer 9-1. And, the JHS girls’ tennis team defeated Taylorville at the IC tennis courts. The IC men’s golf team finished 6th at Aurora College, and the women’s golf team finished 8th at Springfield.

The Porta/AC soccer team fell to Illini Bluffs 2-1, North Mac and Vandalia tied at 2, and Beardstown took down Pleasant Plains 4-1.

The JHS soccer team hosts Macomb today.

In volleyball, West Central hosts Brown County, North Mac goes to New Berlin, Rushville Industry goes to QND, Western stays home for Illini West, and Pleasant Plains hosts SHG.

ISVI, ISD, and Routt are at Illinois College for a swim meet this afternoon.

The IC tennis teams are at Anderson University and Lourdes University. The volleyball team is at Webster, and the men’s soccer team is at Fontbonne.