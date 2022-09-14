Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 14, 2022 at 6:51am

JHS fell to arch rival SHG last night, winning game one 25-19, but losing the next two 25-21 and 25-16.

Around the area, Routt lost to GNW, winning the first game 25-19, but losing the next two 27-25, 27-25, Triopia swept Calhoun, South County took two from Mount Olive, Lutheran swept Auburn, Brown County dropped Pittsfield, Rushville Industry swept Midwest Central, and Western remains home for Liberty. The JHS soccer team lost narrowly to SHG 2-1. Porta/AC soccer dropped Mt Pulaski 6-0.

Tonight in volleyball, Routt hosts Griggsville Perry, New Berlin welcomes Edinburg, and Beardstown stays home for Mendon Unity.

The JHS boys’ golf team is at Jerseyville. The JHS girls’ tennis team hosts Washington at the Charlie Bellatti tennis courts at IC.

The Illinois College men’s soccer team goes to Rock Island to play Augustana. The IC women’s volleyball team plays at Greenville.