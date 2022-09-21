Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 21, 2022 at 6:46am

The JHS volleyball team fell to Springfield High 25-18, 25-15.

Around the area, West Central roared past Carrollton in two sets, South County blew past Beardstown, Porta/AC swept Riverton, Brown County lost to Mendon Unity, and Pleasant Plains rolled over Auburn.

The JHS golf team finished 2nd to SHG and ahead of Rochester at the Links, and the soccer team lost to Springfield 5-1. Greenville rolled over North Mac in boys soccer 7-1.

The Illinois College men’s soccer team lost to Simpson College 3-0.

In volleyball tonight, Routt heads to Payson, and Calhoun hosts Griggsville Perry.

The JHS golf team hosts the CS8 tournament at the Links. The girls’ tennis team is at Chatham.