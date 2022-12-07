Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 7, 2022 at 6:37am

We had basketball last night at two locations.

On WLDS, Jacksonville lost to Glenwood 50-42 for the second time this year.

Triopia tumbled in a conference game against Routt Rockets 63-36.

In the CS8, SHG smashed Springfield High 69-29, Lanphier downed Southeast 60-54, Decatur Eisenhower fell to Normal U High 45-42, and Rochester downed Decatur MacArthur 71-44.

Elsewhere, West Central thumped Pittsfield 66-54, Beardstown was beaten by Porta/AC 42-35, New Berlin dropped Mount Pulaski 52-28, North Mac lost to Auburn 57-36, and Rushville Industry fell to Havana 66-49. At the Spartan Classic at North Greene, Greenfield-Northwestern thumped North Greene 54-19, and Lovejoy dropped Western 56-52.

In girls’ action, JHS game at Glenwood was postponed to January 5th, and Pleasant Plains lost to Quincy Notre Dame 54-43.

Tonight, we head to Ashland, where Porta/AC hosts South County. Our pregame show begins at 7:10.

At the Spartan Classic, Carrollton plays Pleasant Hill at 6:30, followed by Calhoun and Griggsville Perry.

Elsewhere, Brown County comes to ISD. In girls action, North Greene plays at Bunker Hill.

The Illinois College basketball teams host Monmouth starting with the women’s game first at 5:30.