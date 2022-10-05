Wednesday Sports

Last night, the JHS Crimson volleyball team blasted Decatur MacArthur 25-15, 25-12.

Elsewhere, Routt swept North Greene 25-17, 25-17, Carrollton took Triopia down in two sets, Brown County downed GNW in two sets, West Central downed Griggsville Perry, Beardstown was swept by Camp Point, Pittsfield lost to Payson in three games, Auburn beats Illini Central, Porta/AC lost to Williamsville in Sangamo Conference play, New Berlin fell in two to Athens, Westfair Christian Academy won in two sets over FBCAMAP, and Pleasant Plains downed Maroa Forsyth in three sets.

JHS celebrated senior night at a home cross country meet yesterday. The Illinois College men’s golf team finished 12th at the fall regional at UIS yesterday.

The Illinois College volleyball team defeated Dominican University in 5 sets. The IC women’s tennis team picked up a 6-3 win yesterday. The IC men’s tennis team lost to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

Tonight, Routt goes to Beardstown, Triopia welcomes in Illini West, Rushville Industry stays home for Payson, and South County heads for West Central.