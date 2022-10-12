Wednesday Sports

Last night, Routt fell to South County at the Dome in three sets 25-22, winning the second 25-18, and losing the final game 25-22.

Jacksonville was swept by Rochester 25-8, 25-16. Elsewhere, West Central defeated Pleasant Hill at Bluffs, North Greene lost in two to Beardstown, Porta/AC lost in three games to Maroa Forsyth, New Berlin was swept by Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield was stopped by Quincy Notre Dame, Calhoun lost in three tight games to Brown County, and Rushville Industry fell on the road to Illini West at Carthage.

Tonight, Routt plays at Calhoun, Greenfield Northwestern entertains Barry Western, , Payson visits Griggsville Perry, Brown County is home for West Hancock, and Porta/AC plays at Maroa Forsyth.

The JHS boys soccer welcomes Mount Zion.

The Illinois College men’s soccer team plays at Cornell College, and the women’s volleyball team is at Monmouth.