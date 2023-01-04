Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 4, 2023 at 6:35am

Jacksonville lost on the road at Normal U high yesterday 49-44.

Routt held off Buffalo Tri City at the dome 66-43.

Around the area, South County dropped Carrollton 48-38, West Central stopped Pleasant Hill 60-37, Pleasant Plains dropped Pittsfield in overtime 59-56, Beardstown came up short against Hamilton Warsaw 67-36, Illini West stopped Western 70-50, and Brown County beat GNW 57-40.

In Central State Eight action, Lanphier lost to Decatur Eisenhower 60-53, Southeast fell to Decatur MacArthur 56-46, SHG thumped Glenwood 62-50, and Springfield downed Rochester 60-53.

In girls’ action, Jacksonville tripped Normal U High 45-38, Routt was dumped by Lewistown 65-47, Porta/AC held off Fieldcrest 48-38, and Pittsfield downed Payson 61-17.

The JHS wrestling team downed Civic Memorial and Collinsville at Bethalto.

The Illinois College men stopped Beloit 73-60, and the IC women lost to Beloit 56-45.

In boys’ action tonight, Triopia goes to ISD, West Central plays at South Fulton, and Griggsville Perry heads to North Greene.

In girls’ action tonight, Brown County plays at Calhoun, and Beardstown is at Porta/AC.

The JHS boys’ swim team is at Illinois College to compete against Routt.