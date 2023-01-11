Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 11, 2023 at 6:53am

Last night at Winchester, Triopia ran past Pleasant Hill 65-38, followed by Carrollton beat Western 53-45, and finish with Porta/AC held off GNW 49-34.

On WLDS, we were at Rochester, where Jacksonville was stopped by the Rockets 44-23.

Around the area, South County held off Gillespie 51-47, North Mac lost to Lincolnwood 41-34, Beardstown crushed Astoria/VIT 73-40, and ISD fell to Peoria Quest 80-50. In the Sangamon County tournament, New Berlin beat Riverton 46-37, followed by Auburn over Calvary 51-48 and Pleasant Plains rolling Tri City 53-24.

In the Central State Eight, Decatur Eisenhower lost to Southeast 71-57, SHG stomped Normal U 66-37, Lanphier lost to Decatur MacArthur 69-58, and Glenwood was tripped by Springfield High 63-60.

In girls’ action, JHS was beaten by Rochester 54-31. At the Lady Spartan Classic, Pittsfield beat Pleasant Hill 44-37, followed by South County blasted North Greene 62-22.

Elsewhere, Routt lost to Auburn 56-50, and Brown County beat Illini West 31-24.

The JHS swim team hosted Glenwood, Southeast and ISVI.

Tonight at the Winchester Invitational Tournament, we will broadcast the last two games. We skip the Carlinville-Liberty contest at 5:30, but we will bring you Calhoun and North Greene from the consolation side at 7, followed by West Central and Griggsville Perry. Our pregame will start about 6:45.

New Berlin will play Auburn in a semi final game at the Sangamon County tournament tonight at 6:30.

In the Lady Spartan Classic tonight, GNW plays Triopia at 6:30, followed by Calhoun and West Central.

Elsewhere, Rushville Industry plays at Lewistown.