Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 18, 2023 at 6:46am

Jacksonville stopped Lanphier yesterday 56-49.

West Central lost to Pleasant Plains 49-47.

Elsewhere, Routt held off Griggsville Perry 50-37, Pleasant Hill lost to Greenfield Northwestern 53-31, Triopia was stopped by Brown County 56-47, Carrollton got past North Greene 52-45, New Berlin dropped Tri City 54-47, Pittsfield was beaten by Auburn in overtime 60-52, and South County dropped Pawnee 51-37.

In Central State Eight play, Springfield fell to MacArthur in Decatur 79-45, Rochester was stopped by Normal U 75-70, Glenwood downed Southeast 63-47and SHG rolled Decatur Eisenhower 73-58.

In girls’ action, Jacksonville topped Lanphier 50-33, South County beat Beardstown 58-14, and Pittsfield lost to Mendon Unity 59-27.

The Illinois College men remained unbeaten in Midwest Conference play 84-64 over Knox, and the IC women lost to Knox 72-68.

Tonight, Griggsville Perry welcomes Williamsville in boys’ play.

The JHS wrestling team posted wins over Macomb and QND at Macomb.