Wednesday Sports Results

By Benjamin Cox on May 6, 2021 at 6:37am

Jacksonville high school sports didn’t fare very well yesterday.

Jacksonville High School lost on both sides of softball and baseball yesterday. Baseball was shut out 4-0, softball also was shut out 10-0.

In other area baseball scores, Lincoln trounced Routt 12-1, Beardstown crushed Rushville-Industry 13-3, PORTA A/C over Illini Central 10-2, and Greenfield-Northwestern beat Auburn 11-4. In the Central State 8 last night, SHG defeated Springfield High 7-3.

In other area softball last night, Calhoun smashed Brussels 18-0 and Greenfield-Northwestern was shut out by Auburn 7-0.

Tonight, boys baseball returns to the air, the undefeated Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers head to West Central. Pre-game begins at 4:10.

In other action, JHS hosts the area Bass Fishing Sectional at Lake Jacksonville starting at 7AM. JHS hosts a quad meet at home in track and field welcoming in North Greene, Routt, and West Central. JHS Boys Tennis goes to Springfield High, and Girls Soccer goes to Chatham-Glenwood. North Greene baseball and softball visit Triopia this afternoon.