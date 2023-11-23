Wednesday Sports Results

By Benjamin Cox on November 23, 2023 at 9:41am

Last night in New Berlin at the Gene Bergschneider Tournament, Routt dropped Lincolnwood 52-33; Macon-Meridian edged South County 59-55; and New Berlin slipped by Triopia 39-37.

At the Beardstown Tournament, Mendon Unity took down Rushville-Industry 52-37; West Central smashed Hart-Em 72-20; and host Beardstown defeated Augusta-Southeastern 53-45.

At the Pittsfield Saukee Tournament, Liberty defeated Barry-Western 65-34 and Pittsfield slipped by PORTA A/C 38-34.

Elsewhere in boys’ basketball, Bunker Hill tripped North Greene at home 44-43.

In girls’ basketball tournament action in the area last night from the Lady Hornet Classic in Mt. Sterling, West Hancock upended Pittsfield 48-43 and Brown County beat Mendon Unity 51-38.

At the Waverly Tournament, North Mac took the 3rd Place trophy over Triopia 43-41. South Fork won the championship against Auburn 62-56.

For the Taylorville Invitational, Jacksonville fell to Rochester 60-32.

It took an extra five minutes, but the Illinois College men’s basketball team remained unbeaten by outlasting Millikin, 81-77, in overtime on the road in Decatur. The victory moved the Blueboys to 5-0 on the season. Jake Mazrimas led the way with a double-double at 19 points and 12 rebounds.