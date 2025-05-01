Wednesday Sports-Thursday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 1, 2025 at 6:39am

In baseball yesterday, New Berlin downed Pittsfield 10-5, and Pleasant Plains held off Mount Zion 8-2.

In softball, Pittsfield defeated Griggsville Perry 10-0, and Western downed Southeastern 14-1.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains blanked Athens 8-0.

The JHS baseball team travels to Lanphier to play today.

Around the area, GNW welcomes Calhoun, West Central goes to North Greene, Carrollton hosts Brown County, Quincy comes to Beardstown and Pittsfield hosts Litchfield.

The JHS softball team is at Athens.

Around the area, West Central plays at North Greene, Carrollton welcomes in Brown County, and Auburn stays home for Maroa Forsyth.

In soccer, North Mac hosts Litchfield.

The JHS boys’ tennis team hosts SHG at the Illinois College tennis courts.

