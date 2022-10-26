Wednesday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 26, 2022 at 6:38am

Last night, JHS defeated Glenwood at the regional volleyball tournament at the Bowl 25-15, 26-24. At Bluffs, Carrollton clipped West Central 25-10, 27-25.

The first match last night at the JHS Bowl saw top seeded Lincoln roll Southeast. The lead off match at Bluffs saw 3rd seeded Camp Point drop North Greene in two sets.

Elsewhere, South County handled Mt Olive in two sets, and 5th seeded GNW took down Bunker Hill in two at Lincolnwood. Brown County beat Griggsville Perry in two sets at Mendon Unity, followed by Liberty sweeping Pleasant Hill.

Elswhere, Porta downed Athens in three sets, and Pleasant Plains tripped SHG in two. Quincy Notre Dame handled Pittsfield in two sets.

Illinois College fell in men’s soccer at Knox College 3-1.