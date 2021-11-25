Wednesday Tournament Basketball Results

By Benjamin Cox on November 25, 2021 at 4:59am

Boys’ Holiday Basketball tournament action continued around the area last night.

Triopia slipped by South County 40-35 at the Gene Bergschneider Turkey Tournament in New Berlin last night in the first game of the evening. Macon-Meridian defeated North Mac 55-38 in game two, and New Berlin won over Lincolnwood 53-32.

At the Pittsfield Saukee Tournament, Liberty edged Camp Point Central 58-49, and Payson-Seymour beat host Pittsfield 64-51.

At the Beardstown Tournament, Griggsville-Perry slipped by West Central 70-69, Southeastern defeated Beardstown 65-34, and Brown County defeated Rushville-Industry 59-39.

In other boys’ action last night, Belleville West defeated SHG 69-66, Lanphier defeated St. John Bosco 55-50, and Taylorville beat Springfield 64-36.

In girls’ action at the Waverly Tournament, South Fork took 3rd Place over Lutheran 48-44 and South County defeated Carrollton in the Championship Game in Triple Overtime 65-62. South County’s Eden Copelin broke the school record for most free throws made in a game with 15, and also broke the school record for most consecutive free throws made with 15 and counting.

At the Lady Hornet Classic in Mt. Sterling, Mendon-Unity beat West Hancock 67-27, and Brown County stopped Routt 57-32.

A full sports schedule full of basketball and a high school football championship playoff game return tomorrow.