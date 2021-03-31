Wednesday Volleyball

By Gary Scott on March 31, 2021 at 6:44am

Last night, Jacksonville dropped Southeast 25-14, 26-24 in volleyball

Routt held off Triopia on the road 25-17, 25-20.

Elsewhere, West Central beat Carrollton in three sets, Rushville Industry lost to West Prairie in two sets, Brown County fell to Mendon Unity, Griggsville Perry stopped Merdosia, and Pittsfield defeated Calhoun in three.

Tonight, South County goes to Greenview, Griggsville Perry heads to Calhoun, North Greene welcomes Brussels, Rushville Industry travels to Brown County, and Pleasant Plains is at Mount Pulaski.