Week 1 AP Football Coaches Poll Sees Little Change

There were little changes this week on the AP High School Football Coaches’ Poll after Week 1 action. A few teams dropped off and several shuffled spots.

In 6A, Chatham-Glenwood lost a couple of votes but remained on Honorable Mention. Chatham-Glenwood slipped by Danville in a non-CS8 conference battle 14-12. Chatham goes to Memorial Stadium in Springfield to play Lanphier on Friday night.

In 5A, Sacred Heart-Griffin fell to Normal Community 54-14 in Week 1, and thus fell 4 spots in the poll this week to #8. SHG draws Normal U-High on Friday night. U-High remained on the Honorable Mention in the 4A poll this week.

CS8 powerhouse Rochester topped the 4A poll, moving up one spot from the preseason poll. Rochester rolled to a 40-14 victory over Peoria in a non-conference battle in Week 1. They stay home this week against Springfield High on Friday night. Jacksonville missed the poll this week despite a convincing win at Decatur-Eisenhower in Week One.

The Sangamo Conference is well-represented in the 3A and 2A poll. Williamsville slipped a spot to #4 from the preseason poll, despite a 29-0 shutout of PORTA in Week 1. Stanford-Olympia leapt three spots to #7 after a 55-0 rout of Riverton in Week 1.

On the 2A side, Maroa-Forsyth jumped to #1 after a week one victory over Pleasant Plains 63-14. Maroa heads to Auburn this week. Athens jumped two spots to #3 this week. Athens visits Pleasant Plains this week. North Mac fell off after a Week One loss to Hillsboro 31-6.

In 1A, the WIVC South has over half the conference appear in this week’s poll. Despite the South’s saturation in the poll, WIVC North powerhouse Camp Point sits steady at #3. Camp Point defeated North Greene on the road in Week 1 40-8. The Panthers head home this week for a tough draw of Calhoun on Friday night. The Warriors were one of the three WIVC South teams on the poll, pulling a lone vote for Honorable Mention. Calhoun beat Routt in Week One 50-14. #5 remained in the hands of Greenfield-Northwestern. GNW head home to Fleur de Lis Field to take on Mendon-Unity. GNW bested WIVC North opponent Brown County over two days in Week 1 by a final of 44-15. Carrollton was the final WIVC South team on the poll, pulling in 4 votes. The Hawks slugged out a 16-8 win over Beardstown in Week One. Carrollton meets Triopia at home on Saturday night.

Week Two looks to be a little bit more hospitable as far as the weather is concerned. Friday and Saturday have highs in the low to mid-80s, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The good news: no storms are forecast to blow through the area – so it should be a great pair of nights for high school football.