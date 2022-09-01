Week 1 AP Football Rankings

The Central State 8 and WIVC had a decent showing after Week 1 results in the AP Coaches Poll.



Glenwood-Chatham starts the year ranked at #7 in Class 6A. Glenwood was not ranked in the AP Pre-Season coaches poll. Glenwood defeated Jacksonville in Week 1 64-23. They visit Decatur-MacArthur this week. Decatur-MacArthur received 1 vote in the Class 5A poll this week. They defeated Southeast in Week 1 on the road 40-8.

Class 4A had a familiar name at the top of the poll in Week 1, Sacred Heart Griffin. They weren’t alone, though. SHG was ranked #1 in the preseason AP poll. They were joined and ranked just behind Joliet Catholic this week, who received 6 first place votes. SHG defeated Rochester in the final “Leonard Bowl” game 62-27. They are on the road this week, taking on Springfield High at Southeast. Despite the defeat, Rochester still managed to come in at #5 in this week’s poll. Rochester was ranked at #3 in the preseason poll. The Rockets are at home this week to take on Decatur-Eisenhower.

Class 1A was loaded up with WIVC teams this week. However, the Sangamo has the #2 team in the poll with Athens. Athens shut out Pittsfield on the road 40-0 in Week 1. They welcome in Pleasant Plains this week. WIVC North stalwart Camp Point Central comes in at #6. They shut out Carrollton at home in Week 1 43-0. They welcome in Pleasant Hill this week. Fellow WIVC North team Routt comes in at #10 with a tie with Hope Academy this week. Routt wasn’t on the preseason AP poll. Routt shut out Pleasant Hill on the road 54-0. The Rockets welcome in Carrollton on Saturday afternoon at Freesen Field. Despite the loss, Carrollton received 10 votes this week. Greenfield-Northwestern was also bubbling under with 7 votes. The GNW Tigers took out the Beardstown Tigers at home 40-14 in Week 1. GNW heads to Triopia this week. The final local team to receive votes was Brown County. The Hornets beat Calhoun last Saturday 40-22 at home. Brown County heads south to White Hall this week to take on North Greene.